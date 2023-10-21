Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chuck Liddell Says He's More Excited For UFC 294 W/ Kamaru vs. Khamzat

Chuck Liddell More Excited For UFC 294 ... W/ Kamaru vs. Khamzat

10/21/2023 12:20 AM PT
Bummed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa ain't happening on Saturday?! Don't be ... 'cause UFC legend Chuck Liddell says he's actually more pumped for the fight vs. Kamaru Usman!

"I'm excited about it. That card fell apart, and I'm actually more excited about the card now [with Usman fighting Chimaev] than I was before [when Costa was fighting Khamzat]," the UFC legend told TMZ Sports this week at LAX.

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria and Khamzat Chimaev
Getty

Of course, both the main and co-main events of UFC 294 were lost last week ... when Charles Oliveira -- scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev -- and Paulo Costa were both forced out with injuries.

Thankfully, Alex Volkanovski and Kamaru are bonafide badasses ... and both guys agreed to travel thousands of miles and fight on less than two weeks' notice.

We followed up with The Iceman, asking him about the wisdom of stepping in the Octagon with an undefeated fighter on 10 days' notice.

"Kamaru Usman is always ready. He trains all the time. He stays in shape. He's a good guy. I'm excited about this fight. If he took it on 10 days' notice he thinks he's going to win."

AT A MOMENT'S NOTICE
TMZSports.com

And, like Liddell said, Usman, despite being a sizeable underdog, thinks he's going to emerge victorious ... and he told us as much late last week!

