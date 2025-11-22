Ian Garry Says Welterweight Title Fight's His After He Beats Belal Muhammad

Play video content TMZSports.com

There's a huge log jam at the top of the UFC welterweight division, with no less than five fighters in the mix for a title fight against champ Islam Makhachev ... a complicated situation that Ian Machado Garry says will be settled after he kicks Belal Muhammad's ass!

TMZ Sports spoke to the 28-year-old, 6th-ranked challenger ahead of his Fight Night co-main event scrap with 37-year-old Muhammad ... and we asked about the weight class.

"It's the most exciting division in the UFC right now. It's probably the most exciting a division has ever been, full stop. It's an exciting time for my division, and I'm at the forefront of it," Garry told us.

We also asked Ian about the title picture.

"I know for a fact that when I beat Belal Muhammad, I'm next for that title shot. That's exactly what I'm fighting for. I'm going in here, I need to beat this man, I need to make it obvious I'm the best welterweight in the world, and then I get my opportunity, 'cause I just need the opportunity to fight for that belt and I'm gonna guarantee that that belt gets wrapped around my waist."

Of course, that'd mean a fight against Makhachev, who DOMINATED then-champ Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 last weekend, securing the 170-lb. strap.

While Islam's fight represented the biggest shakeup in the division, a couple of other rising stars also fought on the Madison Square Garden card, winning impressively.

26-year-old Michael Morales, now 19-0, beat Sean Brady by TKO in the first round. 32-year-old Carlos Prates also showed out, beating former champ Leon Edwards by knockout in the second round.

There's also 31-year-old undefeated fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kamaru Usman is also very much in the mix. In fact, the Nigerian Nightmare is the preferred opponent of Islam, who has said the UFC legend, coming off a victory over Joaquin Buckley, deserves the opportunity.

Obviously, Ian has to beat Belal first ... or this is all a moot point. He doesn't foresee that being an issue.

"I don't believe there's any world where Belal Muhammad can handle everything I've got. I'm too fast, I'm too clinical, I'm too powerful, I'm too precise, he's gonna be swinging at thin air, I'm just gonna chin him and put him unconscious," Garry said.

While IMG believes the fight is a sure thing, there's at least one person who believes he'll emerge victorious ... Belal himself.

We talked to the former champ about the clash and all the title implications ... and what would come next for Muhammad after the win.

In the past, Belal, who previously trained with Islam, has resisted the idea of fighting his gym mate ... though listening to BM, it sounds like that is no longer an issue.