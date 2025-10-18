Boxer Danny Garcia Gunning For K.O. In Retirement Fight, 'Trying To Kill'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Boxing star Danny "Swift" Garcia is looking to end his in-ring career on the highest note ... telling TMZ Sports he wants a knockout in his farewell fight.

Garcia -- a 37-4 super welterweight -- is hanging up his boxing gloves after his October 18th bout against Daniel Gonzalez (22-4) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Since it's his last hoorah, some might think Garcia will take it easy and ride off into the sunset ... but he insists the scratches and bruises from sparring prove otherwise. In fact, he's gunning for his 22nd career knockout.

"I'm going in there, trying to kill," Garcia said.

"I've already prepared myself to getting hit in the face, so I'm ready for whatever he brings to the table and I'm definitely coming to fight. I'm not coming to take it easy on nobody."

Garcia -- who has faced big names like Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez, and Errol Spence -- wants to exit the ring as an inspiration to all the folks watching.

But for the fans who don't want him to retire, he'll still be around -- as a promoter.

Garcia, 37, is doing his own thing with Swift Promotions ... which is actually hosting the October 18 retirement fight.

He gave us some ideas he has in store for his company ... promising to deliver the "big, big fights" that the fans are craving.