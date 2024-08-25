Boxing Star Danny Garcia Plans To End Erislandy Lara's KO Streak With Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Erislandy Lara's knockout win streak all comes to an end on September 14 ... so says Danny Garcia, who tells TMZ Sports the middleweight boxer will instead catch an L!

We spoke with the 37-3 fighter ahead of his anticipated match against Lara -- "Swift's" first fight in two years -- something he says has been good for him, both mentally and physically.

"I feel better than ever," the 36-year-old told us of the break from the ring. "That was the best thing I did."

Despite the rejuvenated spirit, DG fans are still worried about "ring rust" ... especially when facing Lara, 30-3 with 18 KOs, who has won his last three by knockout. A streak he intends to extend.

But, Garcia told us he ain't lettin' it happen.

"I can tell you one thing, they ain't Danny Garcia," he said. "If he thinks he gonna knock me out, he better keep his eyes open 'cause he might get knocked out."

The 36-year-old also had a message for his doubters.

"If I would've listened to them I wouldn't be here right now. It's all good. As long as I believe in myself 100%, that's all that really matters."

BTW, Garcia moved up in weight class to 160 lbs. for the fight ... something Danny thinks will actually benefit him in the squared circle.

He's also pumped to be the co-main event with headliner Canelo Alvarez (who's fighting Edgar Berlanga), who he calls the face of boxing.