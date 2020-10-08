Errol Spence to Fight Danny Garcia, First Bout After Horrific Ferrari Crash

Breaking News

Boxing superstar Errol Spence has officially announced he's returning to the ring -- just one year after he almost died in a horrific late-night Ferrari crash.

Spence (26-0) confirmed he will face Danny Garcia (36-2) on Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas -- marking an incredible comeback from a terrible accident.

As we previously reported, Spence was hospitalized after he lost control of his Ferrari during a late-night drive in the Dallas area in Oct. 2019.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok

Cops say Spence's car went over the center median and flipped at least 5 times. Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries.

The accident was captured on surveillance video -- and man, it's a miracle Spence wasn't killed.

Some thought there was a very real chance Spence would never fight again. But, he's proving the doubters wrong -- announcing on social media Thursday, "I'm back!"

Spence -- the unified welterweight champ -- is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the sport with victories over guys like Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia and Kell Brook.

It's also a huge fight for Garcia -- who's trying to re-establish himself as one of the best in the world after high-profile losses to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter.