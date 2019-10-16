Errol Spence Charged With DWI After Terrifying Ferrari Crash

Errol Spence Charged With DWI After Scary Ferrari Crash

10/16/2019 4:13 PM PT
Breaking News
Boxing superstar Errol Spence has been charged with DWI ... after he crashed his Ferrari and flipped it several times in a terrifying accident last week, TMZ Sports has learned.

29-year-old Spence -- one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world -- crashed his white Ferrari around 3 AM in Dallas after driving at a high rate of speed and driving over the median, flipping at least 5 times.

Spence somehow managed to escape the crash with NO broken bones, but several broken teeth. He was later released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dallas PD conducted an investigation into the accident ... and on Wednesday he was charged with a class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Spence's rep released a statement shortly after the crash, saying, "[Spence's family] want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rush to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident and the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital."

