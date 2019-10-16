Errol Spence Charged With DWI After Terrifying Ferrari Crash

Breaking News TMZ.com

Boxing superstar Errol Spence has been charged with DWI ... after he crashed his Ferrari and flipped it several times in a terrifying accident last week, TMZ Sports has learned.

29-year-old Spence -- one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world -- crashed his white Ferrari around 3 AM in Dallas after driving at a high rate of speed and driving over the median, flipping at least 5 times.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019 @jdmiles11

Spence somehow managed to escape the crash with NO broken bones, but several broken teeth. He was later released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dallas PD conducted an investigation into the accident ... and on Wednesday he was charged with a class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Spence's rep released a statement shortly after the crash, saying, "[Spence's family] want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rush to the scene to attend to Errol after the accident and the doctors who are taking care of him at the hospital."