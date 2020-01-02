Errol Spence Jr. Police Crash Video Shows Hospital Blood Draw, Loaded Gun

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained police video from Errol Spence Jr.'s horrifying Ferrari crash which shows a cop scrambling to get a blood sample from the boxer while he was being treated at the hospital.

... plus, the footage also shows officers found a loaded, expensive handgun at the crash scene.

As we previously reported, Spence -- one of the best boxers in the world -- wrecked his Ferrari during an Oct. 10 crash that was captured on video.

It's a miracle the 29-year-old survived ... 'cause the car was ripped to shreds -- and the dude was EJECTED from the vehicle after impact.

Spence was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where investigators rushed to get a blood sample because they suspected Spence had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Obviously, time is of the essence for a DUI-blood draw ... because the more time passes, the harder it is to determine the BAC at the time of the crash.

Spence's blood showed he WAS intoxicated ... and he has since been charged with DWI.

The good news ... we're told Spence is recovering well and is even expected to fight again in 2020.

Back to the crash scene ... the police body cam video shows responding officers surprised over a firearm they found at the scene -- which they note is a pretty expensive weapon.

You can hear the cops talking about the gun ... with one of the officers saying jokingly, "It's only a $1,000 gun!"

Errol was not hit with any legal issues over the weapon because a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Dept. tells us, essentially officers couldn't link it to the boxer.