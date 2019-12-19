International Soccer Player Shahdon Winchester Dead At 27, After Car Crash

Breaking News Getty

Shahdon Winchester -- international soccer star from Trinidad and Tobago -- died on Thursday at the age of 27 ... after the car he was riding in crashed and caught fire.

Winchester -- a soccer vet who made his international debut in 2010 (he has 23 international caps) -- died alongside a highway in Trinidad on Thursday morning.

The soccer star was reportedly riding with his girlfriend and 2 other men when the car crashed and became engulfed in flames ... killing all 4 passengers.

Firefighters responded to the scene ... but none of the passengers could be saved.

Winchester played soccer all over the world ... from W Connection in Trinidad and Tobago, FF Jaro in Finland, and Murcielagos in Mexico.

The entire soccer world is mourning Winchester's death ... with FIFA tweeting ... "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team-mates of Shahdon Winchester following the tragic news of his passing."

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association also released a statement addressing the news.

"Tragic and Heartbreaking news just coming to hand. Trinidad and Tobago forward Shahdon Winchester has been confirmed as one of the persons who have died in a vehicular accident this morning in Gasparillo."

"This is truly tragic news for us. May his Soul Rest In Eternal Peace."