Hope Solo Pregnant with Twins, 'Mini Soccer Team On the Way'

'Mini Soccer Team On the Way'

Great news for Hope Solo ... the soccer superstar announced she's pregnant with twins --more than a year after she almost died during a tragic miscarriage.

"Miniature soccer team on the way," Solo announced while cohosting "BeIN Sports USA" with George D. Metellus ... "One boy and one girl."

Solo is married to ex-NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens.

Earlier this year, Solo revealed her struggled with fertility to Elle Magazine -- explaining how she had become pregnant in early 2018 ... but things did not go as planned.

A week after learning she had miscarried twins, Solo felt sick and in pain -- and was told one was ectopic (which means the pregnancy happens outside the uterus).

Solo says she needed surgery to remove her fallopian tube and was told she was "hours from dying."

38-year-old Hope told Elle she began IVF treatment soon after -- and now she's preggo again!

No word on when the babies are due -- but Solo joked that when they're born, they could be the next big U.S. soccer stars.

Solo is the greatest female goalkeeper in Team USA soccer history -- and famously won the Golden Glove (given to the best goalkeeper) for the 2011 and 2015 World Cup.