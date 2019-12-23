Errol Spence Gets $100k Cartier Watch, Merry Christmas to Me!
It's the season of giving ... which means boxing superstar Errol Spence got himself an AMAZING Cartier watch for the holidays ... and it's got a $100k price tag!!
TMZ Sports has learned, the champ wanted to treat himself at the end of the year ... so he hit up his go-to guy, Iceman Nick, to make him a one-of-a-kind diamond Cartier watch!!
We're told it's a one-of-one 2-tone Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch ... which is decked out with 30 carats of VVS diamonds, 18k rose gold screws and bezel, 7-sided crown set with a faceted sapphire, blue-steel sword-shaped hands and a sapphire crystal case back.
Yeah, fancy stuff.
And, after surviving a near-fatal Ferrari crash in October -- we totally get why the boxer would want to spend a little money on himself!
Of course, Iceman Nick is also the guy behind Errol's sick, $400k "Man Down" chain ... so you know the dude loves what he sees.
We're told the entire piece is worth $100k ... but Spence has made a nice chunk of change in his career, so it ain't no thang.
