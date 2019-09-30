Errol Spence Jr. Stops Turning Up To Call Out Manny Pacquiao

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Errol Spence Jr. is on a mission to get Manny Pacquiao into the ring and nothing ... not even the L.A. turn-up scene, is going to get in the way of that.

We got Spence out in L.A. only a night removed from a razor-thin victory over Shawn Porter in what some are calling the best fight of the year, and he still had one thing on his mind ... Manny.

"I want Manny Pacquiao."

Spence has been calling out Manny for a while, wanting both the big money and the prestige boost that would come from fighting -- and maybe beating -- an all-time great.

Pac-Man has said he's not gonna fight again until 2020, and hasn't said against who ... but after watching the success Porter had against Spence (just look at Errol's face), you gotta wonder if Manny is more inclined to dance with ES.

We'll see about that ... and we'll also see Errol coming from a mile away ... dude's neck was DRIPPING with ice.