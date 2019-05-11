Terence Crawford Has ZERO Chance Against Errol Spence, Says Jermell Charlo

Terence Crawford No Chance Against Errol Spence ... Says Jermell Charlo

Terence Crawford has a 100% chance of losing to Errol Spence when they finally fight ... this according to boxing superstar Jermell Charlo, who says Crawford has ZERO SHOT.

"I definitely believe Terence Crawford stands zero chance against Errol Spence. Zero. Zero."

That's what Crawford said when we got him out the Conga Room in L.A. this week, basically disrespecting the hell out of the undefeated Crawford, but telling us he has his reasons.

"Errol is the bigger, monster fighter."

Crawford vs. Spence is one of the biggest fights in boxing (if it could get made) and although it's known that Charlo and Spence are cool, it's still kinda surprising to hear him go this hard.

Even the Avengers were given a 1 in 14 million chance to beat Thanos ... and he had all 6 Infinity Stones.

BTW ... the Avengers ended up winning that fight (spoiler alert?!) ... just sayin' Jermell (oh give us a break, if you haven't seen it by now, we can't help you).