Errol Spence Says He Wants Manny Pacquiao After He Beats Shawn Porter

Errol Spence says he's got his eyes on a BIG FISH after he dispatches with Shawn Porter in September ... and that big fish is no other than Manny Pacquiao.

Spence and Porter are set to tangle on September 28, but when we got Errol out in L.A. he said Shawn is just the appetizer, and he's looking for a full Filipino meal.

"I'm looking for the Manny Pacquiao after this."

It makes sense ... after Manny punished Keith Thurman he automatically became the biggest money fight in the welterweight division, and a path to superstardom for up-and-coming fighters.

There has been some talk that Pac Man's next fight will be a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, but Errol says he hates the idea of that fight, and he's got a reason.

"I don't wanna see it. Floyd made enough money, let the young guys make some money."

BTW ... Errol isn't the only one fighting in September who wants a piece of Manny, we talked to Porter on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) and he said he'll be Pac Man's huckleberry too.

Careful guys ... one fight at a time.