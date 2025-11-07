Ben Askren Hits Mats, Wrestles Just Months After Undergoing Double Lung Transplant

Play video content

Just months after Ben Askren was hospitalized with a severe staph infection that led to life-threatening pneumonia and ultimately a double lung transplant ... the former UFC star is back doing what he loves, posting a video of himself hitting the wrestling mats!

Askren shared the video to his social media on Thursday, showing him lacing up a fresh pair of wrestling shoes and getting some training in.

"4 months ago I was on my deathbed," Askren wrote. "3 months ago I couldn't stand unassisted, 2 months ago I was still using a walker."

"What's your excuse?? Tie them up tight and let's get to work!"

The comment section was flooded with people who couldn't believe what the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion was doing ... including his good friend Daniel Cormier, who responded with, "Bro."

Askren has been keeping fans updated on his journey ever since he was hospitalized in June 2025, which later got so bad that he needed the life-saving transplant.

Ben's wife, despite going through all she was, provided updates on Ben's status when he wasn't able to ... before we heard from the 40-year-old in July.

Askren finally returned home in late July, and shortly after, while talking with TMZ Sports about his post-surgery prognosis, he said doctors have assured him he's capable of living a long, healthy life.

