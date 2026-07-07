Sean Strickland Apologizes To Dustin Poirier After Questioning Depression

Sean Strickland is issuing a mea culpa to Dustin Poirier ... in a wild 180 that no one saw coming, with the UFC champ eating crow for doubting whether the retired fighter was actually battling depression before his recent viral arrest.

Stricland said, "I spoke to Dustin and he is legitimately messed up by his actions," Strickland wrote on social media. "I thought he was just doing PR clean up tbh.. I guess not everyone is a POS like me lol."

He continued, "So yeah I repent and I am sorry Dustin."

For most people, saying sorry wouldn't be newsworthy ... but Strickland's different.

If the 35-year-old is known for anything, it's kickin' ass in the Octagon, and speaking his totally unfiltered mind outside the cage ... and apologies are few and far between.

Sean Strickland says male depression isn’t a real thing 😬



“If you’re successful and you have a family and you’re rich, [depression] isn’t a thing. There are kids laying in bed dying of chemo right now, that would do anything for one more day on this planet. And you’re looking… https://t.co/cH3EsW1wyq pic.twitter.com/76WInwFEeX @ChampRDS

The dust-up between the guys started after a Poirier podcast appearance with Steven Bartlett on Diary of a CEO, where he revealed he was going through it on June 21, the day of his arrest.

“I’ve had bouts with depression throughout my career, but man, when it hits me, it hits me hard. That day it hit me hard,” Dustin revealed, tying the bad feelings back to childhood trauma and post-retirement struggles.

Strickland initially lashed out after hearing Poirier's explanation for his behavior during his Atlanta airport arrest.

“Dustin ‘Im depressed’ bro what? Youre rich and loved by thousands of people.. Youre not allowed to be depressed...," Sean wrote on X.

Play video content Video: Dustin Poirier’s Airport Meltdown Caught on Bodycam

"What you did is got kicked off a flight and tried to fight a cop....relax it happens to the best of us #IGBBMN”

Sean then doubled down (and triple down and so on), adding, “I know this is an unpopular opinion... male depression is a real thing. Dude, no it's not. Especially if you're successful and you've got family and you're rich. It's not a thing, dude.”

But, whatever Poirier told Strickland clearly had a big impact ... prompting the UFC star to totally change his tune.