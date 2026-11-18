Drake is paying it forward -- and then some -- gifting a young fan and his mom $100,000 in the middle of an NBA game ... and it's all on video.

The sweet gesture went down at the Toronto Raptors game Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, during OVO Night at Scotiabank Arena.

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Ezequiel and his mom Mackenzie were initially gifted courtside seats by the rapper, who upgraded them from the nosebleeds ... before Drizzy brought the two out on the court to give them $100K during a timeout.

The family was wearing OVO merch and Ezequiel celebrated by shaking Drake's hand while Mackenzie gave Champagne Papi a big hug.