Tiger Woods is officially back -- after serious injury, a rollover crash and DUI arrest -- the golf legend is returning to the links competitively for the first time in more than two years.

50-year-old Woods announced he was playing in next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, running December 3-6.

Tiger will be part of a 20-golfer field that also includes Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Rickie Fowler.

It'll be the first time Woods has played competitive outdoor golf since the 2024 Open Championship.

The 15x Major champ, who was dealing with multiple serious injuries, not only missed the cut, but was out for an extended period of time with various injuries.

Play video content Video: Body Cam Footage Shows Tiger Woods Fail Field Sobriety Tests

Tiger finally made his comeback at an indoor TGL match on March 24, but was then involved in the rollover crash in Florida just three days later.

He was arrested for DUI and ultimately struck a plea deal, pleading guilty to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a test. He lost his license for five years and had to pay a small fine.