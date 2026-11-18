The NFL isn't laughing at Mike Florio's Hitler joke about Mike Vrabel ... blasting the NBC Sports analyst over his crack about the New England Patriots coach's mustache.

According to the New York Post, NFL executive Jeff Miller condemned the remarks, saying the league found them "inappropriate and offensive."

Play video content Video: Mike Florio Takes Shot at Mike Vrabel With Hitler Reference PFT Live with Mike Florio

And the NFL apparently isn't letting it slide ... with a league source telling the outlet officials took their concerns directly to NBC Sports, the league's longtime broadcast partner.

As TMZ previously reported, Florio made the eyebrow-raising joke during Tuesday's "PFT Live" while discussing Vrabel's appearance with cohost Chris Simms following New England's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Simms brought up Vrabel's "German mustache" ... prompting Florio to warn the coach about trimming the sides of his facial hair while in Germany, an apparent reference to Adolf Hitler.

When producer Gary Carter groaned at the joke, Florio doubled down ... declaring, "It's funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago" ... before adding, "Let us have some fun, for crying out loud."

Florio -- who founded Pro Football Talk and has become a familiar face on NBC's NFL coverage -- never mentioned Hitler by name ... though the reference was hard to miss.

As for Vrabel, the Patriots coach had been clean-shaven in previous seasons ... making his newer mustache a noticeable change in appearance.