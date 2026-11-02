Ethan Klein and Estranged Wife Hila Divorcing Amid Cheating Scandal

Hila Klein has filed for divorce from Ethan Klein after 14 years of marriage in the wake of his alleged cheating ... TMZ has learned.

In the docs, Hila lists the date of marriage as October 10, 2012, and the date of separation as October 13, 2026.

Hila is asking for joint custody of their 3 kids and spousal support.

She is also asking for Ethan to pay her legal fees and for her maiden name to be restored.

The petition was filed by disso queen Laura Wasser.

The news of their legal split comes after Hila publicly revealed that he allegedly cheated on her in a lengthy statement on Instagram ... and that they had separated.

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She claimed that he was "having an affair for months" ... and that after he initially downplayed what happened, he owned up to cheating.

About her alleged discovery, Hila said ... "I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from."

The blowback to the news was swift ... Ethan's "H3 Podcast" crew said they refused to work with him while sticking up for Hila.

Ethan asked for privacy on behalf of his family members ... and said that he'd be divesting from all of his podcasts so that their proceeds would go solely to the crew.