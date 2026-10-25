Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Slams Ethan Klein's Alleged Affair After He Criticized His Own Infidelity

"Try Guys" host Ned Fulmer has scathingly slammed Ethan Klein over his cheating scandal ... after Ethan criticized his own infidelity controversy.

Taking to X, Ned wrote ... "Ethan Klein can f*** all the way off."

Play video content Video: Ethan Klein Claimed He Couldn't Stand Cheaters Years Before His Own Affair H3 Podcast

We reported earlier ... "H3 Podcast" host Ethan had previously commented on the Try Guys' cheating scandal ... saying he hates men who are not faithful to the mother of their kids.

Well now, after the tables have turned ... Ned isn't holding back in his pot-calling-the-kettle-black moment.

Ned added in a separate X post ... "Karma's a b****, huh?"

We reported earlier ... Ned's wife, Hila Klein, detailed his alleged 6-month affair in a lengthy post that revealed the two had separated.

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Calling the experience a "nightmare," she said that after denying he cheated on her, he eventually owned up to the alleged affair.