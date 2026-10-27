Play video content Video: Trisha Paytas, Moses Hacmon Break Silence on Ethan Klein Affair Allegations Just Trish Podcast

Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, are speaking out after Hila Klein accused her husband, Ethan Klein, of having a months-long affair ... with Trisha admitting she's "relieved" Ethan's podcast is over after years of family drama.

Trisha addressed the bombshell allegations on her "Just Trish" podcast, saying the past 72 hours had been difficult to process for a number of reasons ... she used to host a podcast with Ethan, and Hila is her sister-in-law, making the scandal deeply personal.

As we reported ... Hila recently accused Ethan of carrying on an affair for at least six months, claiming he repeatedly lied to her about what happened before eventually admitting to the alleged relationship. The couple is now navigating a separation and co-parenting their three children.

While Trisha acknowledged seeing people celebrate the news, she said she couldn't react that way given the family connection. Still, she admitted she felt a sense of relief when Ethan announced the "H3 Podcast" was going on indefinite hiatus.

Trisha said she'd been praying for five years for the situation to end, claiming she reached out to people at YouTube, her agents, and others in hopes of stopping the ongoing conflict. She alleged those efforts were met with no compassion and resulted in further retaliation, describing the experience as a nightmare for her and her family.

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She said the podcast ending felt like a possible end to the harassment she'd experienced, adding that she feels largely healed after years of dealing with the fallout from her own podcast with Ethan, "Frenemies," which ended in 2021.

Moses also weighed in, saying he chose to go no-contact with his sister Hila and the rest of the family rather than publicly discuss their issues for drama or views.

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He claimed things said about him were blatant lies that hurt Trisha and their children, adding that he'd been estranged from Hila for about five years.

The family rift adds another layer to the current scandal. Ethan and Hila built their online brand together, but following Hila's allegations, the "H3 Podcast" crew announced it would no longer work with Ethan or profit from his involvement, while expressing support for Hila.