Trisha Paytas Is Livin' It Up in NYC During Her Broadway Residency

Trisha Paytas has been living her best life during her Broadway run as Maxine Dean in "Beetlejuice: The Musical" ... but she looks like she had the most fun during her offstage antics with her family!

Sadly, she only has one more week left, but she's snapped enough pics to last a lifetime.

Touring New York can work up quite an appetite ... look at this mound of ice cream fit for an undead queen!

Then, Trisha got in some quality mommy-daughter time with her 3-year-old Malibu Barbie, working their hands through some purple slime.

And here she is in full character on stage, ducking the infamous sandworm. Click through the gallery for more shots of Trish with her husband Moses Hacmon.