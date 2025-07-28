Director James Gunn Hopes Trisha Paytas' Baby Aquaman Won't Get Bullied

Everyone’s been side-eyeing Trisha Paytas for naming her baby after DC’s Aquaman, but plot twist: director James Gunn seems to be riding the wave ... just with a splash of caution!

The DC Studios co-CEO was out at Comic-Con over the weekend when he was asked about the viral baby name -- and while he called it cool, he also made it clear he hopes the kid doesn't get washed out by bullies at school.

James Gunn is mostly worried about Trisha Paytas' new baby boy, Aquaman, getting bulled in school. 😭 pic.twitter.com/yShLYcziZO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 28, 2025 @etnow

James explained he caught flak back when he was in school just for his last name alone -- yep, cue the endless gun puns -- so he’s hoping lil' Aquaman doesn’t get the same treatment … assuming playground roasts are still alive and well like they were back in his day.

Of course, Trisha’s no stranger to bold baby names -- she’s already got a Malibu Barbie and an Elvis at home, but Aquaman’s definitely made the biggest impact yet.