Trisha Paytas Gives Birth, Week After Queen Elizabeth Reincarnation Buzz

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has given birth to her 1st child ... and while she isn't a reincarnation of the late Queen Elizabeth -- despite popular belief -- she IS named after an ultra-popular children's doll.

Trisha finally gave birth to her and husband Moses Hacmon's baby girl Wednesday ... about a week after a wild trend took off -- one where Twitter users thought her kid would be QE2.0.

She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼🥹 pic.twitter.com/56aChFZSRC — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 15, 2022 @trishapaytas

She made the announcement Thursday morning, and the name choice is pretty unique ... saying "She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon."

She's been met with a ton of congratulatory responses online so far ... with only a handful takin' a second look at the name.

The soul of Queen Elizabeth flying across the globe to Trisha Paytas’ baby rn pic.twitter.com/qNu7ff4YEE — rick (@trulyrick) September 8, 2022 @trulyrick

As we reported, Trisha announced last week she believed she'd soon go into labor ... the next day, it was revealed QE2's health was failing, and Twitter connected the dots in an odd way.

Play video content 9/8/22

Trisha showed her pregnant belly a day after the Queen's death ... proving she hadn't yet given birth and laughed off the reincarnation speculation.