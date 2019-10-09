Trisha Paytas Says Coming Out Video is Helping Dating Life

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

YouTube personality Trisha Paytas says his controversial coming out video is actually leading to something good ... scoring dates with hot guys!!!

We got the internet personality shopping on Melrose Monday and Trisha told us the backlash he's getting for saying he's "1,000 percent" transgender ain't stopping horny dudes from sliding into his DMs ... and he's already got a sex romp on his schedule!!!

In case you missed it ... Trisha started a firestorm this week when he came out as a transgender male in a YouTube video, with some folks taking issue with some of his wording and reasoning.

Trisha, who has already apologized for offending anyone in a lengthy and tear-filled video, took a ton of heat from fans who felt his coming out video was disrespectful to the transgender community. Many felt he didn't truly understand what it meant to be transgender.

If you're unfamiliar with Trisha's story ... he was born with female genitalia and has lived with female genitalia, but has always personally identified as a male.