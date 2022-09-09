Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Trisha Paytas Says She Hasn't Given Birth to Reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth

Trisha Paytas Yes, I'm Still Pregnant ... No, My Baby Isn't Queen Elizabeth Reincarnated

9/9/2022 2:38 PM PT
The internet was wild on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, but one weird trend seemed to gain a lot of steam on Twitter, with users joking that Trisha Paytas was to give birth to a reincarnation of the Queen.

ROYALLY UNTRUE

Paytas, a YouTube star, announced Wednesday night she was 1 cm dilated and believed she would soon go into labor. Fast forward to Thursday morning, when it was announced Queen Elizabeth's health was failing ... and the Twitter "theories" took off.

At one point, Paytas was trending #2 on the app -- only behind Queen Elizabeth herself.

On Friday, Paytas finally addressed the wild joke, saying she didn't think it would have been appropriate to acknowledge it on the day Queen Elizabeth died.

Paytas showed her pregnant belly, proving she hadn't yet given birth, and laughed off the social media speculation her baby was to be QE2 reincarnated.

You just can't make this s*** up.

