Doctors Concerned for Queen Elizabeth's Health, Royal Family Rushes to Her Side

96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will remain under doctors' care as concerns over her health continue to grow, this according to a new statement from Buckingham Palace.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace statement, released Thursday, said.

The Queen's son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are heading to Balmoral to be with her. It was also just announced Harry and Meghan are on their way to join the rest of the family.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth hung out with Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, but she looked kind of frail. Upon hearing the news about the Queens' health, Truss tweeted that "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."