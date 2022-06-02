Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Begins, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Begins ... Prince Harry & Meghan Join from Kids' Table

6/2/2022 7:16 AM PT
ALL SMILES
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- honoring her 70 years on the throne -- is officially underway with the royal family, and that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... although they're not exactly in the Queen's spotlight.

The 4-day celebration kicked off with a military parade in front of Buckingham Palace. The display is called "Trooping the Colour" -- it formally honors the Queen's birthday -- and QE2 was out on her balcony taking in all the action.

All the buzz about the Jubilee is who's making the traditional balcony appearance with her: Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton and their 3 children.

Y'know ... all the "working" Senior Royals.

Most notably, Harry and Meghan are NOT there on the balcony -- and nor is Prince Andrew, who recently settled his Jeffrey Epstein-related case.

However, Harry and Meghan are in the Palace for their first public royal event as a couple since 2020 ... they're just positioned in a different room to watch the parade.

They're watching from the Major General Office ... along with several of the Queen's other grand and great-grandchildren -- such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

You can see in the pics, Meghan's charming some of the younger royals. It's kinda cute -- think of it as the kids' table at your Thanksgiving dinner ... and Harry and Meghan are definitely holding court.

