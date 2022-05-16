Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look-Alikes Visit Windsor Castle

Visitors to Windsor Castle were either really excited or disappointed as hell to see a couple Harry and Meghan look-alikes walking outside the grounds, complete with a camera crew in tow.

Take a look at the actually somewhat convincing duo out on Sunday, fake Meghan in a white pantsuit and fake Harry in royal garb. The two stopped to take photos with castle visitors, and according to reports, actually were able to convince some they were the real deal.

Of course, anyone with some knowledge of Harry and Meghan's leaving the Royal Family would know it doesn't make sense to have them there.

The phonies didn't just stop at the castle ... they also hit a local pub for lunch, grabbing drinks and snapping selfies.

The best part? Fake Harry and Meghan also thought to have their own camera crew following them around ... maybe to try and be just that much more convincing.