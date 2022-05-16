Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look-Alikes Visit Windsor Castle

Harry & Meghan Phony Royals Hit Windsor Castle

5/16/2022 6:23 AM PT
Shutterstock

Visitors to Windsor Castle were either really excited or disappointed as hell to see a couple Harry and Meghan look-alikes walking outside the grounds, complete with a camera crew in tow.

Shutterstock

Take a look at the actually somewhat convincing duo out on Sunday, fake Meghan in a white pantsuit and fake Harry in royal garb. The two stopped to take photos with castle visitors, and according to reports, actually were able to convince some they were the real deal.

Of course, anyone with some knowledge of Harry and Meghan's leaving the Royal Family would know it doesn't make sense to have them there.

The phonies didn't just stop at the castle ... they also hit a local pub for lunch, grabbing drinks and snapping selfies.

Shutterstock

The best part? Fake Harry and Meghan also thought to have their own camera crew following them around ... maybe to try and be just that much more convincing.

royal family
Getty

As for the real couple -- Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee is next month, and the palace recently announced Harry and Meghan won't be sitting with the Royal Family, saying, "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

