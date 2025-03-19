Trisha Paytas Still Booked and Busy, Pregnancy No. 3 Not Holding Her Back

Play video content TMZ.com

Trisha Paytas is showing no signs of slowing down -- this mama is working hard, even while pregnant with her third child!

TMZ caught up with Trisha at LAX Monday, just days after announcing she and hubby Moses Hacmon are expecting baby number 3 -- and she let us know there’s no rest for the wicked 'cause she’s pushing through her "Eras of Trish" tour all the way until the 9-month mark.

We also grilled the podcaster and influencer on whether she'll take maternity leave -- catch the clip to find out what she says. But one thing’s for sure, this woman is booked and busy!

While other women in similar positions might need time to recover, Trisha let us in on her secret to having endless energy -- so if you need some pointers, watch the video.

Trisha also shared when she’ll reveal the gender, but made it clear this is her last pregnancy, so she plans to soak in every moment of it.