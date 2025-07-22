Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Husband Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas just expanded her growing family -- she's given birth to her third child, according to Trisha's YouTube.

This marks the couple's third child in under three years. Trisha first became a mom in September 2022 when she gave birth to Malibu Barbie, and followed that up with daughter Elvis in June 2024.

No word yet on the name of baby No. 3 -- but if Trisha’s track record is anything to go by, it could be another bold, headline-grabbing choice.

Congrats!!!