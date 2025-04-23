Trisha Paytas Declares Her Unborn Child Is Not the Reincarnated Pope

Play video content Just Trish Podcast

Trisha Paytas is confused AF -- she says she has no clue why folks think her unborn kid is the reincarnated Pope Francis, who just died Monday.

FYI, folks thought her first kid, Malibu, was Queen Elizabeth reincarnated since she popped out the day the Queen died in 2022 -- and now that wild theory’s back, the pregnant star's shutting it down on her "Just Trish" podcast, saying her womb isn’t some VIP pass for historic figures.

Trisha was totally baffled -- pointing out the Pope isn’t part of the British monarchy like the Queen was. But, she was informed that, apparently, it’s not just royals -- fans think any major figure who dies while she’s pregnant could be lining up for a comeback through her womb.

Trish, who is a practicing Christian, was still trying to wrap her head around the whole idea of birthing powerful dead people -- and even asked if it’s supposed to be a good thing that baby #3 might be the Pope.

She was quickly reassured that tons of people were sad about the Pope’s passing -- especially 'cause he stood for the right things and was pro-LGBTQIA.