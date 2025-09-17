Constance Wu Slams Andrew Barth Feldman for Accepting Asian Lead Role

Constance Wu is calling on Andrew Barth Feldman to take action after his casting in Broadway's "Maybe Happy Ending" sparked controversy ... though, she's doubtful her words will spark action.

If you missed the drama ... Feldman stepped into the lead role of Oliver for the Tony-winning musical this month, taking over for Darren Criss -- who is of Asian descent and originated the part on Broadway. This casting news sent waves throughout the Broadway community, given the role has traditionally been played by Asian actors since its initial conception in South Korea.

Feldman -- who is now starring opposite current girlfriend Helen J. Shen in "Maybe Happy Ending" -- has yet to address the controversy publicly ... though, has seemingly discussed the situation behind closed doors.

Or, at least, this is what Wu is saying ... revealing in a new Instagram post that she and Feldman had a back-and-forth about the drama over the phone.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star says they had "an in-depth call about Asian American representation and erasure in theater," as well as exchanged a few texts and emails.

However, she's now "feeling pretty discouraged" about the situation ... blaming one recent voice memo from Feldman.

While Wu acknowledged it may be unfair to put the responsibility on ABF's shoulders, given the casting issue is his producers' problem, she called on him to do the responsible thing ... especially as thousands, including BD Wong, are petitioning for him to exit the production.

She added ... "It's hard to keep speaking up when it feels like no one is listening anymore in this new era. It's exhausting and increasingly lonely. Once again, Asian Americans are left unheard, unacknowledged, invisible. Sadly, we're used to this."

Before signing off her note, she sent a direct message to Feldman ... "Silence is a choice."

The "Maybe Happy Ending" team has defended their casting decision, however ... reminding audiences that the character Oliver is a robot and wasn't created to only be played by an Asian actor.