Billy Porter Ends Broadway's Cabaret Run Early After Health Diagnosis

Billy Porter is cutting his Broadway return short ... stepping away from "Cabaret" weeks earlier than expected due to a serious health scare.

On Sunday, producers for the Broadway revival announced the Tony winner is battling a "serious case of sepsis" and will not finish his originally scheduled run at New York City's August Wilson Theatre. Porter was slated to star as the Emcee through October 21, but his final performance will now be September 21.

"His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule," read a statement on the show's social media accounts.

For those unfamiliar, sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body's extreme response to infection, which can lead to organ failure, tissue damage, and even death if untreated, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Porter's exit leaves big shoes to fill. The production revealed Marty Lauter and David Merino will rotate in the iconic role of the Emcee for the final stretch of performances.