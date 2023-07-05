Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith, have called it quits ... making the tough call to separate after spending more than half a decade married.

The "Pose" star and Smith "have made the sad decision to end their marriage," according to Billy's rep, Simon Halls ... who told People the split was a mutual decision made after a lot of consideration.

He added the exes will "continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter." It's unclear if either party has filed legal docs for separation or divorce.

Billy and Adam met in 2009 and briefly dated, breaking up the following year ... only to rekindle their relationship in 2015.

They tied the knot in 2017 -- only 16 days after Billy proposed in the U.K. during a double date dinner. Adam claimed Billy wanted to make it official while President Obama was still in office.