Billy Porter Chimes in on Pastor Troy's Lil Nas X Homophobic Rant
1/30/2020 10:33 AM PT
Billy Porter's got some solid advice for Lil Nas X on the heels of Pastor Troy's homophobic rant ... brush the dirt off that shoulder.
We got the "Pose" star out Thursday morning in NYC and got his take on Pastor Troy's hateful message directed at Lil Nas X just days after X won 2 Grammys for his hit track "Old Town Road."
damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X— nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020 @LilNasX
Troy's words don't bear repeating here ... but ya gotta give props to Lil Nas X -- who wore a pink leather cowboy suit to the awards show -- for one helluva clap back. Porter doesn't seem surprised .... saying there's still lots of homophobic vibes in hip-hop.
The best way to combat it? Billy essentially says Lil Nas X is pretty much already doing it. BTW ... Pastor Troy should read this and rip a page out of Irv Gotti's playbook.
