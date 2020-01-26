Hollywood Faces the Music Heading Into the Grammys, Styles Galore

It's Grammy day, and before Hollywood accepts their golden gramophones ... they wanted to stunt a little bit on the way in. And stunt they certainly did.

The best in the music biz were all on hand Sunday at the STAPLES Center, where stars like Lizzo, Rick Ross, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Ozzy Osbourne, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Skrillex, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Iggy Pop, YBN Cordae, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Billy Porter, Chris Brown and more.

A lot of the outfits were safe -- standard award show garb -- but others were out there. Among the more non-conventional/political looks ... Joy Villas "Trump 2020" dress, Megan Pormer's "No War 💖 Iran" gown and Ricky Rebel's "Impeach This" ass cheek statement.

Getty

Of course, Sunday's proceedings come right on the heels of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant ... and it's being held at the same place he played for years, no less.