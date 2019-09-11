Lil Nas X Not Mad at Kevin Hart for Interrupting Coming Out Story

Play video content Exclusive Hoodrich Radio

To all the people ticked off at Kevin Hart on behalf of Lil Nas X for seemingly interrupting his story about coming out -- LNX says feel anyway ya want, just don't count him among the outraged.

The "Old Town Road" rapper says he's not fuming about the perceived slight. While recording an interview Tuesday with DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man -- for their Atlanta-based show, Hoodrich Radio! -- he said, "I'm not mad at Kevin Hart."

Lil Nas really wanted that to sink in for the outrage police on the Internet ... who were still going after Kevin, even after he suffered serious injuries in that car accident.

Last week on HBO's "The Shop" Nas X was asked about coming out as gay earlier this year. Before he could even get into why he came out when he did ... Kevin blurted out, "He said he was gay, so what?!?" Many people found it tone-deaf.

Kevin later interjected with more clarifying questions that some took as disrespect, especially in light of his past issues with the LGBTQ community.

Well, Lil Nas doesn't see it that way -- or if he does, he's not talking about it. He insists there's no beef between Kevin and him. However, he admits IF he did have beef, he wouldn't air it publicly ... and he explained his MO when it comes to celeb feuds.