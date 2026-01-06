Trisha Paytas Says She Wants to Run for Congress in California

It Came to Me in a Dream!!!

Trisha Paytas is shooting for the stars in 2026 ... she says she wants to run for Congress in California ... and she's already got her campaign slogan picked out.

The podcaster and influencer posted a video on social media revealing her plans to run for Congress as a write-in candidate ... and she had to Google how to get the process started.

Trisha's got a tight deadline to collect some signatures, but given her large online following, she's pretty confident she will meet the requirements ... so it sounds like she's serious.

The reason Trisha wants to get it politics ... her kids. She says her Generation Alpha and Generation Beta offspring need a better world, and she's determined to give it to them.

Trisha says he had a vivid dream where she was a California Congresswoman ... so here we are.

So what makes Trisha qualified to hold office?!? Well, for starters, she knows the "Schoolhouse Rock" version of how a bill becomes a law.

Speaking of bills and laws, Trisha says her first order of business, if elected, would be to make it illegal to do "adult work" under the age of 25. Like she said, she wants a better world for her kids.