Lukas Gage Cries on 'Just Trish' Recalling Seeing Dad After Grandma's Death

When it rains, it pours ... and Lukas Gage is going through an emotional tsunami right now ... the actor broke down talking to Trisha Paytas about losing his grandmother and reuniting with his dad, all in the middle of his divorce from Chris Appleton.

On Thursday's "Just Trish" podcast release, Lukas said ... "I think part of this book was having forgiveness, and I think that you can only love to the extent that you were taught to love, and I think I humanized my dad."

The 30-year-old "Euphoria" star revealed his dad drifted away from him and his family after Lukas' teenage years. According to Lukas, his dad got remarried without telling them and started a whole new family. Lukas hadn't spent more than 2 minutes in the same room with his dad since.

But when Lukas' grandmother passed, he was forced to spend time with his dad, watching him deal with the loss of his mother, which gave him empathy for the man he spent so much time hating.

Fighting back tears, Lukas explained, "When I saw him with our grandma, I saw him as a kid. ... Our parents are just like wounded kids."

Lukas continued, "I say in the book, I hate my dad, but I love him as a person."

There's yet to be a reconciliation between Lukas and his celebrity hairstylist ex Chris ... their divorce was finalized last year after only 6 months of marriage.

