Carrie Ann Inaba Makes Bizarre Incest Comment on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Carrie Ann Inaba It's O.K. to Turn Your Sister Into Your Lover For One Night!!!
Carrie Ann Inaba might have the steps down in the ballroom ... but she made a serious misstep while complimenting a pair of dancers -- heaping incestuous praise on them.
Here's the deal ... Paralympian Ezra Frech and his pro partner Daniella Karagach danced a steamy Argentine Tango Tuesday night that got the whole ballroom hot -- and probably put the pair in an awkward position, since their relationship has regularly been described by both as big sis/lil bro.
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Carrie Ann knows that ... and, inexplicably in her excitement, decided to mention it -- by saying, "The intimacy. Turning your sister into your lover for one night is all good!”
We're not sure getting hot and sweaty with a sister off the dance floor is cool ... and neither was Carrie Ann's fellow judge -- and former pro -- Derek Hough, who said, "That was weird."
The internet thought so, too ... there's a whole lotta jokes online roasting Carrie Ann for this line, as you might imagine.
BTW ... Ezra and Daniella got 9s from all 3 judges -- and they're through to the semifinals ... so maybe that sibling-lover energy is working for them?!?