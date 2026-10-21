Julia Stiles Reunites '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast to Honor Heath Ledger on 'DWTS'

Julia Stiles brought the '90s nostalgia and the waterworks to the ballroom ... reuniting with her “10 Things I Hate About You” costars to pay tribute to the late Heath Ledger on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The actress took center stage Tuesday night during the show's emotional Dedication Night, performing a contemporary routine with pro partner Ezra Sosa set to Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" ... the same song Ledger famously serenaded her with in the 1999 rom-com.

JULIA STILES DECIDATING HER DANCE HEATH LEDGER AND THE 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT U CAST IS THERE IM STILL CRYING #dwts https://t.co/wv8Mf7VhmK @adriasmonica

During rehearsal footage, Julia got emotional reflecting on her time working with Heath, saying she learned a lot from him and recalled how natural their connection was on set. She also admitted she wishes she could pick up the phone and call him one more time to say, "Hey dude."

The performance ended with a particularly moving moment ... Julia placed a rose in front of a giant photo of Heath as audio of her character's iconic poem from the movie played in the background.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan and Susan May Pratt -- all of whom starred alongside Julia and Heath in the beloved flick -- joined her on the ballroom floor for a touching tribute to their former co-star.

The cast stood together with their arms around one another as they looked toward Heath's photo ... a reminder of the bond they shared while making a movie that's remained a fan favorite for more than 25 years.

Heath died in January 2008 from an accidental prescription drug overdose at just 28 years old.