Tyler Cameron Says He Plans to Have More Kids After 'DWTS' Gender Reveal

Play video content Video: Tyler Cameron Discusses Baby Announcement and Plans For More Kids TMZ.com

Tyler Cameron says he and his fiancée aren't one and done when it comes to kids ... telling us they want a BIG family.

We caught up with the reality star Thursday after he turned an episode of "Dancing with the Stars" into a pregnancy announcement and gender reveal ... and we asked him about becoming a girl dad.

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Tyler was fresh out of rehearsal with his 'DWTS' partner, Sharna Burgess, and he told us he's planning on having more kids with his future wife, Tate Madden.

Boys, girls ... Tyler says it doesn't matter ... he and Tate just want more.

Tyler says he's grateful they got to announce their pregnancy and their baby's gender on television ... because they'll always have that wonderful moment to look back on -- and they'll one day be able to share it with their daughter.

Tate's already thinking about names, BTW ... and Tyler adds the pair are already shopping for their little girl.