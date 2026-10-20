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Dylan Sprouse Says He and His Twin Cole Are 'Children of Incest'

Dylan Sprouse My Family Tree Is a Family Circle!!!

By TMZ Staff
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FAMILY BOMBSHELL
Video: Dylan Sprouse Claims He and Twin Brother Cole Are “Children of Incest”
Wildmen Podcast

Dylan Sprouse just dropped one hell of a family secret ... revealing he and his twin brother Cole Sprouse are actually "children of incest."

The former Disney star made the jaw-dropping admission on Tuesday's episode of the "Wildmen" podcast ... explaining he recently discovered his parents' families had married into each other's families generations before his mom and dad got together.

cole and dylan sprouse getty
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According to Dylan, the two families first intermarried in California in the late 1800s, went their separate ways ... then unknowingly came back together when his parents married.

Dylan says he immediately called Cole to share the discovery, even sending him photographic evidence ... but his brother wanted absolutely nothing to do with it.

"He goes, 'Not looking at that,' closed it, hung up on me," Dylan recalled.

'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Photos
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'Suite Life!' Launch Gallery
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The revelation came after Dylan discovered both sides of his family had a history of twins ... including a whopping seven sets on his mother's side over four generations.

And while the whole thing sounds pretty wild, Dylan managed to find some humor in the situation ... joking he doesn't have webbed toes.

His final assessment? "Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest."

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