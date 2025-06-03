Nat Geo's Mireya Mayor Shuts Down New Viral Bigfoot Video

We Definitely Will See Bigfoot in This Lifetime

Anthropologist and "Exhibition Bigfoot" star Mireya Mayor weighs in on a recent snap of Bigfoot being spotted in Upper Colorado River ... but she tells us to hold the applause!!!

The internet has stirred up a new video of what looks to be like our never-before-seen mystical friend lurking through the woods of Colorado -- a hotspot for Bigfoot sightings.

Observers claim the large, hairy hunk was caught walking around all by its lonesome, and shot a clear video of what appears to depict the secretive Sasquatch, and posted it online.

Check the clip ... Mayor tells us that she was excited to see another potential sighting pop up ... however, she is sad to announce that this ain't our guy.

The National Geographic star goes on to explain that the beast's bod in the video was way too human-like, and that Bigfoot's ambulation would more closely match the movements of an ape ... not so much like a man in a costume ready to wave back at us. And Mayor's suspicious about why this mysterious creature would be hanging around an area without much visual cover to hide within.

Mayor advises future seekers -- when verifying whether or not they have been lucky enough to be in the presence of the big-base baddie -- to look for lower-to-the-ground mobility and sniff around for intense odor ... after all, Bigfoot's sometimes referred to by his "Skunk Ape" nickname.