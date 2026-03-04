Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Staying in Shape So His Wife Will Have Sex With Him

‘I Want My Wife to Want to F*** Me!'

Aaron Rodgers revealed the real reason he’s still grinding in the gym at 42 … and it’s definitely NSFW.

During a candid appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the four-time MVP explained why he’s still locked in on workouts, diet and sleep even after more than two decades in pro football.

He was coy about how working out relates to his NFL future -- but he dropped a line that immediately had the internet buzzing.

“We’re not on ESPN -- it wouldn’t f***ing matter -- but I want to look good,” Rodgers said.

“I want my wife to want to f*** me all the time.”

Rodgers’ comment raises some eyebrows in part because his wife is still something of a mystery to the public.

The longtime NFL star revealed in 2025 that he quietly got married, but he has never publicly identified his spouse beyond previously mentioning a girlfriend named “Brittani.”

Unlike his past high-profile relationships with celebrities, Rodgers has kept this one almost completely private -- no public appearances, no social media presence and very few details -- which has led fans to refer to her as his “mystery wife.”

Rodgers told McAfee the obsession over learning his wife's identity is "bizarre" because they wish to live a private life. He says he has dealt with stalkers -- including drones flying above his house -- that have jeopardized his personal safety.

The QB also dropped an Easter egg ... admitting he first met his wife back in 2017. He says he knew at that point "there was something crazy special about this and I wanted to be with her."

He joked that's perhaps the reason his exes have labeled him emotionally unavailable.

Rodgers is currently an NFL free agent after playing this past year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who this offseason hired his former longtime coach, Mike McCarthy.

The big question is: Will he return to Steel City, test free agency or fade into retirement? Well, that remains as unknown as his wife.

“If you’re expecting me to announce some big decision here, just leave now. Shut it off," he told McAfee.