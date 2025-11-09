Jerome Bettis Says Aaron Rodgers Proved He's Still Got It At 41

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Steelers are currently sitting pretty at the top of the AFC North with Aaron Rodgers under center -- a feat some didn't believe the 41-year-old quarterback could pull off ... but Jerome Bettis tells TMZ Sports he never doubted the player, only the body.

We caught up with the Pittsburgh legend this week at LAX ... and chopped it up about his former team lookin' pretty damn good so far this season, thanks to Rodgers' 17 touchdown passes.

Given Rodgers' underwhelming stint with the Jets last season, his resurgence has shocked plenty of fans ... but according to Bettis, you never count out a QB like him.

"When you've been a great player in the league, you don't forget how to play," Bettis said. "I don't think that was ever a question. I think the question was 'Can he physically do it?'"

"I think he's proven he can do it."

Now, does that boost their Super Bowl odds? Bettis said not really, noting that their chances are currently about the same as everyone else's.

Bettis knows what he's talkin' about. He's one of the best power runners in NFL history and won Super Bowl XL with the Steelers. Bettis also shattered several franchise records, including the first RB to have over 1K yards in six consecutive seasons with Pittsburgh.