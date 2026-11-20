Fans Say Macy's Hippo Holiday Theme is Too Soon

Talk about tough timing ... Macy's unveiled their hippo-themed holiday display the same day that beloved hippo Fiona suddenly and tragically died.

On Thursday, the department store's Herald Square location debuted happy hippo balloons for its holiday window display ... including a vintage one that was last seen in its 1931 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Herald Sq. = NYC’s ultimate holiday HQ 🤩🎁. This season’s holiday windows at Macy’s Herald Sq. have arrived ✨! Come meet Blue 💙🦛, the famed hippo balloon that went missing in 1931. In just 1️⃣ week, Blue makes her big return back to the 100th @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade! https://t.co/W1W4wdDydk @34thStNYC

But Fiona fans weren't feeling too festive about it ... slamming the unfortunately-timed theme on social media.

Many believe it's too soon after the Cincinnati Zoo’s lovable hippo passed after swallowing a child's hat that went into her enclosure.