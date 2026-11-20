Fiona the Hippo's zookeeper is seriously struggling with her loss ... sharing a gut-wrenching tribute a day after the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced Fiona's tragic death.

Fiona's keeper -- who goes only by "Jenna" online -- shared a photo of Fiona to social media ... along with several pages of text all about her lost friend.

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She started her statement by writing it's hard to describe the devastation she feels at the loss of Fiona -- who was not just a loved one, but a part of her own identity in many ways.

Jenna says she imagined aging alongside Fiona ... because the hippo was supposed to have 50 more years to live. Fiona was only 9 when she died after swallowing a knit hat.

Fiona was a symbol of hope and inspiration for people all over the world, Jenna adds ... and she's even all over the decor in Jenna's own home.

She finished her message, "I love you Fiona and I am sorry."

Play video content Video: Fiona the Hippo's Final Exam Reveals What Led to Her Death Cincinnati Zoo

As we reported ... the Cincinnati Zoo revealed the results of the necropsy Friday -- that showed the hat she swallowed was stuck in her small intestine for days before she died.