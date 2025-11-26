Lil Jon Says He's Switching to Clean Lyrics for Macy's Day Parade Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Jon’s gearing up to go big for his Macy’s Day Parade performance -- and that means scrubbing every last trace of his usual X-rated energy to keep things squeaky clean.

We caught up with the rapper at NYC’s Soho Grand Hotel Wednesday... and he told us he’s switching up the lyrics for something way cleaner, making sure the kids can enjoy the iconic Thanksgiving family moment without any shockers.

Catch the full clip -- Lil Jon also breaks down whether he actually keeps a family-friendly backup version on deck ... or if he’s just swapping out the spicy lyrics on the fly as he goes.